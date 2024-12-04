Iceland: Social Democratic Alliance emerge as the largest party with 15 seats

Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir has entrusted Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of the Social Democratic Alliance, with the mandate to form a new government following the recent parliamentary elections.

In a statement delivered on Tuesday, Tomasdottir said she had held meetings with leaders of all parliamentary parties on Monday, and based on the discussions and the election outcome, she had invited the leader of the Social Democratic Alliance for further talks on Tuesday.

After all these discussions, Tomasdottir formally tasked Frostadottir with forming a government. She said that Frostadottir had already begun conversations with other party leaders who had expressed their willingness to enter formal coalition negotiations.

The Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party with 15 seats from the parliamentary elections held on Saturday. The 63-member parliament requires a majority of at least 32 seats to form a government. ■