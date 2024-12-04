Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held discussions with European Union (EU) Council Secretary-General Therese Blanchet on Tuesday, as Poland gears up to assume the rotating presidency of the EU Council in January.

Tusk highlighted the potential for pivotal developments. “We may be facing breakthrough events to the east of our border,” Tusk said, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He emphasized the need for the EU to shift from rhetoric to decisive action.

According to a statement from the Polish government, the country’s presidency will prioritize key issues including security, the transatlantic relationship, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Blanchet said Poland’s tenure will mark the “first operational presidency” in the new cycle following the European Parliament elections in June.

As secretary-general, she assured her commitment to supporting Poland in ensuring the smooth organization and execution of its presidency.

Poland will hold the EU presidency for six months, following Hungary, which currently holds the rotating position. ■