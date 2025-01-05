Syria’s new administration gain control of multiple border crossings

Syria’s new administration gained full control of multiple border crossings in northern Aleppo province on Saturday, following a meeting between its General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and a Turkish delegation, state-run SANA news agency reported.

The meeting addressed the transfer of four key crossings — Jarabulus, al-Rai, Bab al-Salama, and al-Hammam — to the new administration, SANA quoted Mazen Aloush, director of relations of the General Authority, as saying.

“As of this morning, these crossings are fully managed by the new Syrian government,” Aloush said.

These crossings had largely been under the control of Türkiye-backed Syrian opposition groups during the Syrian civil war.

The move came as Syria navigates a sensitive political transition following the downfall of the previous government on Dec. 8, 2024. ■