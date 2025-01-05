Famagusta Gazette

Erdogan committed to swiftly eradicating PKK threat

By Famagusta Gazette

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Türkiye is committed to swiftly eradicating the terrorist threat posed by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“The separatist criminals will either bury their weapons or be buried along with them,” Erdogan said during a speech at his party meeting in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

“There is no third option,” he emphasized.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in an armed insurgency against the Turkish government for decades.

