1,000 participants from nearly 80 countries at Turkish summit

The 15th Bosphorus Summit has wrapped up, spotlighting global cooperation as essential to addressing pressing international challenges.

The two-day summit, themed “Building Bridges Towards the Future: Peace, Technology, and Sustainability,” attracted over 1,000 participants from nearly 80 countries.

Government officials, academics, and experts gathered to discuss topics ranging from the technological evolution of the defense sector to combating desertification and the future of e-commerce and trade.

Nail Olpak, chairman of Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board, underscored the importance of understanding key international frameworks to tackle global issues.

He noted the relevance of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and other international efforts in fostering global development and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat highlighted the need for stronger partnerships and enhanced trade to achieve sustainable economic growth across the Middle East region.

Since its inception in 2010, the Bosphorus Summit has served as an annual platform in Istanbul, encouraging open dialogue among global leaders to address economic, political, and cultural challenges. ■