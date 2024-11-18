APEC sees unprecedented and rapid changes shaping the world today

APEC members on Saturday jointly called for effective multilateral cooperation as areas including trade and investment, environment, food security and energy security are facing challenges.

They made the remarks in the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Machu Picchu Declaration released following the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting here.

Unprecedented and rapid changes continue to shape the world today, it said, adding that in this regard, leaders of APEC economies have noted the significant changes affecting areas such as trade and investment, environment, food security and energy security.

“Effective multilateral cooperation is even more important in this context,” it noted.

They also reiterated their commitment to advancing economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region, and continuing to foster a regional trade and investment environment in response to emerging global challenges.

To advance this work, they endorsed the Ichma Statement on A New Look at the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific agenda. ■