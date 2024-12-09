Antoine Griezmann scored twice, including a 94th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid came back from 3-1 down to win an epic game 4-3 at home to Sevilla that puts it right into the fight for this season’s La Liga title on Sunday.

Rodrigo De Paul put Atletico ahead after 10 minutes, only for Dodi Lukebakio to equalize two minutes later and Isaac Romero to move Sevilla in front in the 32nd minute.

The game looked to be slipping away from Atletico when Juanlu put Sevilla 3-1 up in the 57th minute, but Griezmann got it back into things just five minutes later.

Samuel Lino set up a grandstand finish in the 79th minute with a shot into the corner of the Sevilla goal, and Griezmann won the game at the death with a falling shot that went in off the underside of the bar.

With the win, Atletico sits third in the standings with 35 points, three behind leader FC Barcelona and one short of Real Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao built on a midweek win at home against Real Madrid, with a 2-0 victory at home against Villarreal in a rainy San Mames Stadium.

Aitor Paredes headed Athletic ahead in an exciting match after 15 minutes, with Villarreal having chances to level before Inaki Williams, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his first-team debut, made it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde was injured as he tried to stop the goal, and had to leave the pitch to be replaced by Luiz Junior who made his league debut.

Real Sociedad enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win away to Leganes that moves it up to sixth.

Brais Mendez, who scored the only goal in Real Sociedad’s midweek Copa del Rey win, put the visitor ahead after just 14 minutes. Real Sociedad was in control, with late goals from Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal rounding off day.

Alaves striker Kike Garcia returned to haunt his former club with two goals that saw Alaves draw 2-2 away to Osasuna.

The veteran scored a diving header in the opening seconds of the game, and after Ante Budimir and Ruben Garcia put Osasuna ahead in seven second-half minutes, he slid in to give his side a point in the 68th minute. ■