Billie Jean Cup tennis tournament halted by torrential rain

Play for the opening day of the Billie Jean Cup tennis tournament in the Spanish city of Malaga on Wednesday has been postponed due to torrential rain that is badly affecting the city in the south of Spain.

The Malaga region is under a red-alert for rain, similar to that which caused havoc around the region of Valencia on October 29, claiming over 220 lives.

“Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for Nov. 13, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Nov. 15,” confirmed the organizers on their official website.