The Black Sea provinces of Türkiye highlight their key role in the ancient Silk Road, and experts believe that creating a cultural journey could raise awareness of the region’s rich heritage and historical connections with China.

The region features several ancient overland routes passing through the city of Gumushane, leading to nearby Trabzon, a strategic port city where travelers and goods from China would continue their journey by sea.

These routes, dotted with castles, caravanserais, and watchtowers, are rich in archaeological finds dating back to the Silk Road era. Thanks to meticulous research, experts now see potential for a cultural route that could showcase the region’s heritage to tourists.

“Until 100 years ago, this route was used by camel caravans. Although it lost some of its significance with the advent of roads and trains, it has never lost its strategic importance,” said Coskun Eris, a faculty member at Karadeniz Teknik University and president of the Trabzon Natural and Historical Heritage Protection Association.

After the Silk Road reached Anatolia, it split into two routes to Europe: a northern sea route and a southern Mediterranean route. Trabzon, with its strategic Black Sea port, was the shortest maritime route to the Black Sea for those coming from China, making it a key hub for merchants and travelers.

“Today, that route is actually still a cultural pathway between China and Türkiye,” Eris told Xinhua, pointing to its significance as a key part of the shared heritage. “It has the potential to be revived as a Silk Road-themed cultural route,” he emphasized.

For Osman Emir, a historian at Karadeniz Technical University, the region, mainly covering Gumushane and Trabzon provinces, hosts a wide range of archaeological assets on its ancient land routes leading to Trabzon Port.

“These routes are also known as Roman military roads in various sources from the Roman period,” Emir told Xinhua, further highlighting the strategic importance of the region. “The ancient city of Satala and Trabzon Port were crucial strategic strongholds of the Roman Empire, serving as key military defense points.”

Satala was one of the most important military outposts in the east of the Roman Empire, Emir said, noting that the empire supplied these garrisons with soldiers and provisions through Trabzon Port. Excavation works in the ancient city are still ongoing.

Tamer Erdogan, director of culture and tourism for Trabzon Province, told Xinhua that Trabzon attracted 1.2 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of this year.

He believes the region’s historic Silk Road routes, especially those near Trabzon Port, could play a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange and tourism after the launch of such a cultural route.

“Trabzon is a harmonious city for tourists, a place where they can enjoy the climate, nature, and culture,” Erdogan told Xinhua, adding that it’s a city where visitors can create lasting memories and reconnect with shared historical values.