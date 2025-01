At least eight members of the security forces and their driver have been killed in a bomb attack in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing local media .

Indian television channel CNN News18 says the vehicle was carrying at least 20 soldiers who were returning from an operation against a Maoist group opposed to the Indian government.

According to the TV channel, the Maoist Naxalbari movement was also behind the attack.