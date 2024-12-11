Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX in Renton after a major strike left its factories in the Puget Sound region idle from September to mid-November.

The company expects to resume production of the 767 and 777/777X planes in Everett in the days ahead, Boeing said in a monthly announcement detailing orders and deliveries of its aircraft.

As it recovered from the Machinists strike, Boeing delivered 13 planes, mostly from its inventory in November, the company said.

It’s a significant drop from the same month a year ago, when it delivered 56 commercial airplanes. The company is working to return to prestrike production rates, Boeing said.

In Everett in August, a month before the strike, Boeing was building three 767s a month and four 777/777Xs per month, a spokesperson said.