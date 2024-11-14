Bulgarian armed forces face challenges in tech innovation and cybersecurity

The Bulgarian armed forces face dual challenges in technological innovation and cybersecurity amid their digital transformation efforts, a cybersecurity advisor to the Bulgarian Minister of Defense said at a conference on Wednesday.

While the military must adopt innovation and agility, Yavor Todorov emphasized that securing critical infrastructure against cyber threats is “of paramount importance.” He also underscored that AI deployment must follow strict guidelines to prevent unintended consequences.

Todorov made the remarks at an international conference on digital transformation, cybersecurity, and resilience.

Addressing these challenges, he called for investment in new cybersecurity technologies and incorporating cyber warfare and digital literacy into military academies and training programs.

He added that Bulgaria plans to modernize its defense infrastructure, implement advanced cybersecurity tools and explore quantum encryption and blockchain technologies to strengthen its defenses.

The three-day conference, sponsored by Bulgaria’s National Science Fund, addresses a range of topics, including advancements in autonomous systems, human-centered cybersecurity, and AI’s applications in military settings.