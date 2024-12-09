Chelsea moved to just four points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after winning a wild game 4-3 over Tottenham on Sunday.

The result highlighted how Enzo Maresca’s side is adapting to his style of football, while at the same time showed the limits of the style of Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou.

Loyal to their coach’s all-out attacking style, Tottenham began the match like an express train and led 2-0 after just 11 minutes thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski.

Jadon Sancho pulled a goal back for Chelsea six minutes later with a long-range effort, and Cole Palmer made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after Yves Bissouma’s wild sliding challenge on Moises Caicedo.

Palmer then set up Enzo Fernandez to complete the turnaround in the 73rd minute, before scoring a cheeky ‘Panenka’ style penalty for Chelsea’s fourth after he had been brought down in the Spurs’ area.

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s third in the 96th minute, but it was too late for his side to save a point.

Fulham held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in a thrilling game, which saw each side have the better of one half.

Fulham had the better of the first 45 minutes, and took the lead in the 11th minute when Raul Jimenez was set free down the right channel to score with a low shot.

Arsenal controlled the second half and saved a point when William Saliba scored in the 52nd minute after a well-worked free kick. Bukayo Saka thought he had won the game for Arsenal at the death, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Leicester City came back from 2-0 down at home to Brighton to draw 2-2 in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s second game in charge.

Brighton controlled much of the game and was rewarded by goals from Tariq Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh, who looked to have assured the win 11 minutes from time.

However, Jamie Vardy gave Leicester hope with four minutes left to play and then helped set up Bobby De Cordova-Reid to save a point in injury time.

There were also late goals at Portman Road as Bournemouth broke Ipswich’s hearts with a goal from Enes Unal in the 87th minute and a winner from Dango Ouattara, while for much of the game it looked as if Conor Chaplin’s carefully placed shot in the 21st minute would give Ipswich its first home win of the campaign. ■