Croatia’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.6 percent, the lowest since its independence in 1991, according to a report from the Croatian Employment Service.

By the end of October, the number of unemployed had reached 86,269, a 21.5 percent decrease from the same period last year. The report noted over 200,000 job vacancies and around 120,000 foreign workers from non-EU countries currently employed in Croatia.

The report shows that Split-Dalmatia County had the highest number of unemployed people at 14,234, followed by Osijek-Baranja County at 11,427, and the city of Zagreb at 10,298.