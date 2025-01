The President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, is traveling to Athens to attend the funeral of the former Prime Minister of Greece, Costas Simitis, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, at the Metropolis of Athens.

Simitis, who represented the left-wing Pasok party, led Greece from 1996 to 2004. During his term, Greece joined the eurozone in early 2001.

Simitis was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Greece. He was 88 years old when he died.