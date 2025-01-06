Cyprus calls for UN reports to reflect the real facts

It was reported that the Cypriot government evaluated the draft reports of the UN Secretary-General’s Good Offices Mission and the Peace Force, and criticized Colin Stewart, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and Chief of the Peace Force Mission, in particular, for his “careless terminology and questionable approach, methodology and findings.”

According to two dailies, Haravgi and Alithia, government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letimbiotis said , “We expect the UN reports to reflect the real facts with precision and objectivity and that the defense activities of Cyprus should not be put on the same level as Turkey’s military violations.”

EDEK, a local political party in Cyprus, accused Stewart of “acting like a Deputy Secretary General”, “He lives in the light of reality, as if on another planet.”