Cyprus: Employment in the Broad Public Sector: 3rd quarter 2024

Total employment in the Broad Public Sector in the 3rd quarter of 2024 reached 73.137 persons. The employment in General Government was 68.153 and in the Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies 4.984 persons.

In General Government, which consists of the Government, Non-Profit Organisations and Local Authorities, total employment reached 52.690, 9.975 and 5.488 persons respectively.

The employment in the Broad Public Sector increased by 830 persons (1,1%) compared to the same quarter of 2023. The employment in Central Government increased by 695 persons (1,1%) and in Local Authorities by 962 persons (21,3%), whereas in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies, it decreased by 827 persons (-14,2%). The increase in Local Authorities employment and the respective decrease in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies employment is attributed to the establishment of the District Local Government Organisations (DLGO) as from the 1st of July 2024 and the transfer of Sewerage Boards and Water Boards under their jurisdiction.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024, the employment in the Broad Public Sector decreased by 2.577 person (-3,4%). Employment increased in Local Authorities by 901 persons (19,6%), whereas it decreased in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies by 719 persons (-12,6%), due to the establishment of the DLGOs. The Central Government employment decreased by 2.759 persons (-4,2%), which is mainly attributed to the decrease of employees with contracts of definite duration in the Educational Service (Government).

Table Number of Persons % Change Q3 2023 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q3 2024/ Q2 2024 Q3 2024/2023 General Government 66.496 70.011 68.153 -2,7 2,5 Central Government 61.970 65.424 62.665 -4,2 1,1 Government 52.237 54.744 52.690 -3,8 0,9 Non-profit Organisations 9.733 10.680 9.975 -6,6 2,5 Local Authorities 4.526 4.587 5.488 19,6 21,3 District Local Government Organisations n.a. n.a. 849 n.a. n.a. Municipalities 3.406 3.467 3.579 3,2 5,1 Other Local Authorities 1.120 1.120 1.060 -5,4 -5,4 Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies 5.811 5.703 4.984 -12,6 -14,2 Broad Public Sector 72.307 75.714 73.137 -3,4 1,1 n.a.: Not applicable

Methodological Information

Coverage

The employment in the Broad Public Sector includes employment in General Government Sector and in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies.

General Government Sector includes Central Government and Local Authorities.

Central Government includes Government and Non-Profit Organisations. Government includes Civil Service, Educational Service, Police Service, Fire Service, Hourly Paid Workers and Military Personnel. Non-Profit Organisations include School Committees, University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, Open University, Cyprus Athletic Organisation, Cyprus Theatrical Organisation, Youth Organisation, Investment Promotion Foundation, Symphony Orchestra Foundation, Cyprus National Addictions Authority, Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, Cyprus News Agency, Cyprus Agricultural Payment Organisation, Cyprus Petroleum Company, Central Agency of Equal Distribution of Burden, Research and Innovation Foundation, Fauna Fund, Human Resource Development Authority, Office of the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation, Cyprus Radiotelevision Authority, Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority, Pancyprian Refugees Union, Cyprus Standard Organisation, Cyprus Asset Management Company Limited, State Health Services Organisation and National Betting Authority. As from January 2023, Hourly Paid Workers from the Ministry of Health (Government) have been included to the State Health Services Organisation (Non-Profit Organisations).

Local Authorities include District Local Government Organisations, Municipalities and other Local Authorities.

Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies include: Cyprus Telecommunication Authority, Electricity Authority of Cyprus, Cyprus Port Authority, Sewerage Boards, Water Boards, Forest Industries, Cyprus Stock Exchange, Home Finance Organisation, Cyprus Potato Marketing Board, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Cyprus Land Development Corporation, Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber, Precious Metals Engraving Organisation, Council for the Registration and Control of Building Contractors, Board for the Registration of the Real Estate Agencies, Council of Commercial Agents, Cyprus Certification Company and Health Insurance Organisation.

Clarifications on the Classification of Entities

1. From the first quarter of 2015 onwards, Fauna Fund, Human Resource Development Authority, Office of the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation, Cyprus Radiotelevision Authority, Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority, Pancyprian Refugees Union have been moved from Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies to Non-Profit Organisations, due to revision in the classification of the organisations. Cyprus Certification Company has moved to Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies.

2. From the first quarter of 2015, the Cyprus Institute of Energy has been moved from Non-Profit Organisations to Government (Energy Service).

3. From the fourth quarter of 2018, in the Non-Profit Organisations, Cyprus Asset Management Company Limited was included.

4. From the first quarter of 2019, in the Non-Profit Organisations, the State Health Services Organisation was included.

5. From the first quarter of 2019, the Cyprus Tourism Organisation has been moved from Non-Profit Organisations to Government (Deputy Ministry of Tourism).

6. From the first quarter of 2020, the Cyprus Cultural Foundation has been moved from Non-Profit Organisations to Government.

7. From the third quarter of 2019, the Agricultural Insurance Organisation has been moved from Non-Profit Organisations to Government.

8. From the third quarter of 2020, the Grain Commission has been moved from Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies to Government.

9. From the first quarter of 2022, in the Non-Profit Organisations, the National Betting Authority was included.

10. From the third quarter of 2024, the newly established District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs) have been added in Local Authorities. Activities of Sewerage Boards and Water Boards were transferred under the jurisdiction of the DLGOs and therefore were removed from Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies.

Collection of Data

Data concerning employment in Government is provided by the Treasury of the Republic and refers to the number of persons that were employed in the reference quarter, while for the remaining sectors data is collected from the Organisations on a quarterly basis via a telephone survey.

