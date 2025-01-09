Cyprus eyes Chinese tourism market

A meeting with a delegation from Shanghai, China, which is undertaking a familiarization trip to Cyprus, led by the General Manager of the Athens-based Juneyao Airlines, Fumo Ji, was held on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Costas Koumis.

This is a familiarization trip planned as part of the efforts of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism to open the Chinese market, as well as the many months of contacts with the airline Juneyao Airlines, through which travel agents, media representatives and representatives of Juneyao Airlines from Shanghai are being hosted in Cyprus until January 11.

“The Chinese market has been among the largest tourism export markets in the world for some years, with total outings from the country exceeding 120 million before the pandemic, of which 13 million ended up in Europe. Currently, this market is recovering without having yet reached pre-pandemic levels, but it is estimated that this will very likely happen this year,” Koumis said.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has prepared a full program for their stay here, consisting of a variety of activities, which include visits to important landmarks and attractions throughout Cyprus. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the island’s rich cultural heritage firsthand through visits to archaeological sites, museums and cultural venues.

At the same time, the program incorporated activities that highlight the rich Cypriot gastronomy, as well as the authentic traditional experiences that our country offers as a destination.