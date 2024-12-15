Cyprus meeting focus on impacts of climate crisis, extreme weather phenomena

A virtual meeting of the MED9 member states on “Extreme Weather Phenomena in the Context of Climate Change”, was held at the level of Directors General/ Permanent Secretaries/Directors of the relevant Ministries.

At the center of the meeting was the draft joint statement, which highlights a unified approach to mitigating the consequences of climate change. As Cyprus’ Presidency of the MED9 for 2024 comes to a close, confidence was expressed that the foundations laid will serve as a starting point for the Slovenian Presidency, which takes over on January 1, 2025.

Below is the Press Release from the Presidency of the MED9 for 2024, held by the Republic of Cyprus:

The MED9 Virtual Meeting held today at the level of Directors General/Permanent Secretaries/Directors from the competent Ministries of the nine EU Mediterranean member states, focused on the impacts of the climate crisis, particularly, extreme weather phenomena, and the urgent need to adapt to these challenges, emphasizing the effects on human lives and the environmental disasters in the Mediterranean region. Key outcomes and anticipations for future actions were shared ahead of the transition to the Slovenian Presidency. This meeting underscored the collective commitment to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change in the Mediterranean region.

A central focus of the meeting was the draft joint statement, outlining a unified approach to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The statement emphasizes the need of strengthening collaboration in disaster preparedness, the adoption of innovative financial instruments, and the development of common adaptation indicators to monitor progress and enhance regional resilience.

During the meeting, Slovenia shared insights into its upcoming MED9 Presidency. Their commitment to building on the initiatives launched under the Cypriot Presidency was highlighted, along with their vision for advancing our common goals, particularly in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the Mediterranean region.

As the Cypriot Presidency concludes, confidence is held that the groundwork laid today will serve as a stepping stone for the Slovenian Presidency. The discussions have not only reinforced our commitment to combat climate change and extreme weather events, but have also set a clear path for the next steps in our collaborative efforts.

The finalised joint statement, to be further discussed and refined based on today’s discussions, will guide our collective actions and policy implementations, ensuring that the unique challenges faced by our region are addressed. Our common goal is towards achieving our shared objectives of climate resilience and sustainability.