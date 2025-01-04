Cyprus moves to tackle defective Takata airbags dilemma

Minister Alexis Vafeadis said decrees will be sent next week to the Legal Service for legal review and decisions will be made depending on the opinion.

Vafeadis said, will concern, among other things, the identification of vehicles that are subject to recall, the procedure recall, the risk assessment and the actions to be taken by those affected.

Thousands of vehicles on the roads of Cyprus could be installed with defective Takata brand airbags, according to data submitted to the Parliament’s Commerce Committee.

It is estimated that twelve thousand cars, imported as new and meeting European standards, have the defective airbags. The airbag inflators in question have ammonium nitrate that can deteriorate over time in high heat and high humidity. In the event of a crash, the airbag can deploy with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister that sends shrapnel into the cabin