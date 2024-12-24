Cyprus: Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024

Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024

 

Surplus €867,5 mn

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT), indicate a surplus of €867,5 mn for the period of July-September 2024, as compared to a surplus of €872,8 mn that was recorded during the period of July-September 2023.

Revenue

During the period of July-September 2024, total revenue increased by €255,7 mn (+6,9%) and amounted to €3.966,1 mn, compared to €3.710,4 mn in the corresponding period 2023.

In detail, social contributions increased by €126,2 mn (+13,2%) and amounted to €1.085,5 mn, compared to €959,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €157,3 mn (+13,9%) and amounted to €1.288,4 mn, compared to €1.131,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €66,9 mn (+30,7%) and amounted to €284,9 mn, compared to €218,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Property income receivable increased by €3,9 mn (+14,3%) and amounted to €30,8 mn, compared to €26,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

On the contrary, taxes on production and imports decreased by €26,5 mn (-2,1%) to €1.215,4 mn, from €1.241,9 mn in the third quarter of 2023, of which net VAT revenue decreased by €13,1 mn (-1,5%) to €834,0 mn, from €847,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current transfers decreased by €26,7 mn (-30,9%) to €59,7 mn, from €86,4 mn in the third quarter of 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €45,5 mn (-97,0%) to €1,4 mn, from €46,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Expenditure

During the period of July-September 2024, total expenditure increased by €261,0 mn (+9,2%) and amounted to €3.098,6 mn, from €2.837,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

Specifically, social transfers increased by €100,2 mn (+8,8%) and amounted to €1.235,2 mn, compared to €1.135,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €54,3 mn (+6,5%) and amounted to €892,6mn, compared to €838,3 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current expenditure increased by €53,0 mn (+40,3%) and amounted to €184,4 mn, compared to €131,5 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Intermediate consumption increased by €76,5 mn (+25,3%) and amounted to €379,1 mn, compared to €302,6 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Subsidies increased by €15,6 mn (+53,2%) and amounted to €44,9 mn, compared to €29,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

The capital account decreased by €15,6 mn (-5,5%) to €268,3 mn (€225,3 mn capital formation and €43,0 mn capital transfers), from €283,9 mn (€235,6 mn capital formation and €48,3 mn capital transfers) in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Property income payable decreased by €22,9 mn (-19,6%) to €94,1 mn, from €117,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

For the Local Government sub-sector, estimates have been produced due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities.

Table
Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government

Euro (million)

Change

Fiscal Results

Difference

(%)

Q3

2023

Q3

2024

Q3 2024/23

Q3 2024/23
Total Revenue

3.710,4

3.966,1

255,7

6,9
Taxes on Production and Imports

1.241,9

1.215,4

-26,5

-2,1
of which VAT

847,1

834,0

-13,1

-1,5
Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc

1.131,1

1.288,4

157,3

13,9
Social Contributions

959,3

1.085,5

126,2

13,2
Other Current Resources

331,2

375,4

44,1

13,3
Property income receivable

26,9

30,8

3,9

14,3
Current transfers

86,4

59,7

-26,7

-30,9
Sales

218,0

284,9

66,9

30,7
Capital Transfers Received

46,9

1,4

-45,5

-97,0
Total Expenditure

2.837,6

3.098,6

261,0

9,2
Total Current Expenditure

2.553,6

2.830,3

276,7

10,8
Intermediate consumption

302,6

379,1

76,5

25,3
Compensation of employees

838,3

892,6

54,3

6,5
Social transfers

1.135,0

1.235,2

100,2

8,8
Property income payable

117,0

94,1

-22,9

-19,6
Subsidies

29,3

44,9

15,6

53,2
Other current expenditure

131,5

184,4

53,0

40,3
Total Capital Expenditure

283,9

268,3

-15,6

-5,5
Gross capital formation

235,6

225,3

-10,3

-4,4
Other capital expenditure

48,3

43,0

-5,3

-11,0
Net Lending (+)/Borrowing (-)

872,8

867,5

221,6

 
% of GDP

2,8%

2,6%


Methodological Information

Data Coverage and Methodology

Information is provided for the whole sequence of accounts for the General Government sector. The revenue and expenditure are analysed by category and these are classified between current and capital, respectively. The categories of revenue and expenditure for General Government cover all the subsectors of the General Government based on the European System of Accounts 2010 (ESA 2010).

Source of Data

The data is collected from:

  • Financial Information Management Automation System (FIMAS) for Central Government, Extra Budgetary Funds and Social Security Funds,
  • Budget execution of Municipalities and Communities,
  • Budget execution of Semi-Government Organisations.
