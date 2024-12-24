Cyprus: Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024

Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024

Surplus €867,5 mn

The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT), indicate a surplus of €867,5 mn for the period of July-September 2024, as compared to a surplus of €872,8 mn that was recorded during the period of July-September 2023.

Revenue

During the period of July-September 2024, total revenue increased by €255,7 mn (+6,9%) and amounted to €3.966,1 mn, compared to €3.710,4 mn in the corresponding period 2023.

In detail, social contributions increased by €126,2 mn (+13,2%) and amounted to €1.085,5 mn, compared to €959,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €157,3 mn (+13,9%) and amounted to €1.288,4 mn, compared to €1.131,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €66,9 mn (+30,7%) and amounted to €284,9 mn, compared to €218,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Property income receivable increased by €3,9 mn (+14,3%) and amounted to €30,8 mn, compared to €26,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

On the contrary, taxes on production and imports decreased by €26,5 mn (-2,1%) to €1.215,4 mn, from €1.241,9 mn in the third quarter of 2023, of which net VAT revenue decreased by €13,1 mn (-1,5%) to €834,0 mn, from €847,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current transfers decreased by €26,7 mn (-30,9%) to €59,7 mn, from €86,4 mn in the third quarter of 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €45,5 mn (-97,0%) to €1,4 mn, from €46,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Expenditure

During the period of July-September 2024, total expenditure increased by €261,0 mn (+9,2%) and amounted to €3.098,6 mn, from €2.837,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.

Specifically, social transfers increased by €100,2 mn (+8,8%) and amounted to €1.235,2 mn, compared to €1.135,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €54,3 mn (+6,5%) and amounted to €892,6mn, compared to €838,3 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current expenditure increased by €53,0 mn (+40,3%) and amounted to €184,4 mn, compared to €131,5 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

Intermediate consumption increased by €76,5 mn (+25,3%) and amounted to €379,1 mn, compared to €302,6 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Subsidies increased by €15,6 mn (+53,2%) and amounted to €44,9 mn, compared to €29,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

The capital account decreased by €15,6 mn (-5,5%) to €268,3 mn (€225,3 mn capital formation and €43,0 mn capital transfers), from €283,9 mn (€235,6 mn capital formation and €48,3 mn capital transfers) in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Property income payable decreased by €22,9 mn (-19,6%) to €94,1 mn, from €117,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.

For the Local Government sub-sector, estimates have been produced due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities.

Table Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government Euro (million) Change Fiscal Results Difference (%) Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2024/23 Q3 2024/23 Total Revenue 3.710,4 3.966,1 255,7 6,9 Taxes on Production and Imports 1.241,9 1.215,4 -26,5 -2,1 of which VAT 847,1 834,0 -13,1 -1,5 Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc 1.131,1 1.288,4 157,3 13,9 Social Contributions 959,3 1.085,5 126,2 13,2 Other Current Resources 331,2 375,4 44,1 13,3 Property income receivable 26,9 30,8 3,9 14,3 Current transfers 86,4 59,7 -26,7 -30,9 Sales 218,0 284,9 66,9 30,7 Capital Transfers Received 46,9 1,4 -45,5 -97,0 Total Expenditure 2.837,6 3.098,6 261,0 9,2 Total Current Expenditure 2.553,6 2.830,3 276,7 10,8 Intermediate consumption 302,6 379,1 76,5 25,3 Compensation of employees 838,3 892,6 54,3 6,5 Social transfers 1.135,0 1.235,2 100,2 8,8 Property income payable 117,0 94,1 -22,9 -19,6 Subsidies 29,3 44,9 15,6 53,2 Other current expenditure 131,5 184,4 53,0 40,3 Total Capital Expenditure 283,9 268,3 -15,6 -5,5 Gross capital formation 235,6 225,3 -10,3 -4,4 Other capital expenditure 48,3 43,0 -5,3 -11,0 Net Lending (+)/Borrowing (-) 872,8 867,5 221,6 % of GDP 2,8% 2,6%



Methodological Information

Data Coverage and Methodology

Information is provided for the whole sequence of accounts for the General Government sector. The revenue and expenditure are analysed by category and these are classified between current and capital, respectively. The categories of revenue and expenditure for General Government cover all the subsectors of the General Government based on the European System of Accounts 2010 (ESA 2010).

Source of Data

The data is collected from: