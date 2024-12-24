Cyprus: Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024

Quarterly Accounts of General Government: 3rd Quarter 2024
Surplus €867,5 mn
The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CYSTAT), indicate a surplus of €867,5 mn for the period of July-September 2024, as compared to a surplus of €872,8 mn that was recorded during the period of July-September 2023.
Revenue
During the period of July-September 2024, total revenue increased by €255,7 mn (+6,9%) and amounted to €3.966,1 mn, compared to €3.710,4 mn in the corresponding period 2023.
In detail, social contributions increased by €126,2 mn (+13,2%) and amounted to €1.085,5 mn, compared to €959,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
Revenue from taxes on income and wealth increased by €157,3 mn (+13,9%) and amounted to €1.288,4 mn, compared to €1.131,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
Revenue from the sale of goods and services increased by €66,9 mn (+30,7%) and amounted to €284,9 mn, compared to €218,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
Property income receivable increased by €3,9 mn (+14,3%) and amounted to €30,8 mn, compared to €26,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
On the contrary, taxes on production and imports decreased by €26,5 mn (-2,1%) to €1.215,4 mn, from €1.241,9 mn in the third quarter of 2023, of which net VAT revenue decreased by €13,1 mn (-1,5%) to €834,0 mn, from €847,1 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current transfers decreased by €26,7 mn (-30,9%) to €59,7 mn, from €86,4 mn in the third quarter of 2023. Capital transfers decreased by €45,5 mn (-97,0%) to €1,4 mn, from €46,9 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
Expenditure
During the period of July-September 2024, total expenditure increased by €261,0 mn (+9,2%) and amounted to €3.098,6 mn, from €2.837,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.
Specifically, social transfers increased by €100,2 mn (+8,8%) and amounted to €1.235,2 mn, compared to €1.135,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, increased by €54,3 mn (+6,5%) and amounted to €892,6mn, compared to €838,3 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Other current expenditure increased by €53,0 mn (+40,3%) and amounted to €184,4 mn, compared to €131,5 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
Intermediate consumption increased by €76,5 mn (+25,3%) and amounted to €379,1 mn, compared to €302,6 mn in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
Subsidies increased by €15,6 mn (+53,2%) and amounted to €44,9 mn, compared to €29,3 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
The capital account decreased by €15,6 mn (-5,5%) to €268,3 mn (€225,3 mn capital formation and €43,0 mn capital transfers), from €283,9 mn (€235,6 mn capital formation and €48,3 mn capital transfers) in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
Property income payable decreased by €22,9 mn (-19,6%) to €94,1 mn, from €117,0 mn in the third quarter of 2023.
For the Local Government sub-sector, estimates have been produced due to non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities.
|Table
|Macroeconomic Aggregates of General Government
|
Euro (million)
|
Change
|
Fiscal Results
|
Difference
|
(%)
|
Q3
2023
|
Q3
2024
|
Q3 2024/23
|
Q3 2024/23
|Total Revenue
|
3.710,4
|
3.966,1
|
255,7
|
6,9
|Taxes on Production and Imports
|
1.241,9
|
1.215,4
|
-26,5
|
-2,1
|of which VAT
|
847,1
|
834,0
|
-13,1
|
-1,5
|Current Taxes on Income and Wealth, etc
|
1.131,1
|
1.288,4
|
157,3
|
13,9
|Social Contributions
|
959,3
|
1.085,5
|
126,2
|
13,2
|Other Current Resources
|
331,2
|
375,4
|
44,1
|
13,3
|Property income receivable
|
26,9
|
30,8
|
3,9
|
14,3
|Current transfers
|
86,4
|
59,7
|
-26,7
|
-30,9
|Sales
|
218,0
|
284,9
|
66,9
|
30,7
|Capital Transfers Received
|
46,9
|
1,4
|
-45,5
|
-97,0
|Total Expenditure
|
2.837,6
|
3.098,6
|
261,0
|
9,2
|Total Current Expenditure
|
2.553,6
|
2.830,3
|
276,7
|
10,8
|Intermediate consumption
|
302,6
|
379,1
|
76,5
|
25,3
|Compensation of employees
|
838,3
|
892,6
|
54,3
|
6,5
|Social transfers
|
1.135,0
|
1.235,2
|
100,2
|
8,8
|Property income payable
|
117,0
|
94,1
|
-22,9
|
-19,6
|Subsidies
|
29,3
|
44,9
|
15,6
|
53,2
|Other current expenditure
|
131,5
|
184,4
|
53,0
|
40,3
|Total Capital Expenditure
|
283,9
|
268,3
|
-15,6
|
-5,5
|Gross capital formation
|
235,6
|
225,3
|
-10,3
|
-4,4
|Other capital expenditure
|
48,3
|
43,0
|
-5,3
|
-11,0
|Net Lending (+)/Borrowing (-)
|
872,8
|
867,5
|
221,6
|
|% of GDP
|
2,8%
|
2,6%
|
|
Methodological Information
Data Coverage and Methodology
Information is provided for the whole sequence of accounts for the General Government sector. The revenue and expenditure are analysed by category and these are classified between current and capital, respectively. The categories of revenue and expenditure for General Government cover all the subsectors of the General Government based on the European System of Accounts 2010 (ESA 2010).
Source of Data
The data is collected from:
- Financial Information Management Automation System (FIMAS) for Central Government, Extra Budgetary Funds and Social Security Funds,
- Budget execution of Municipalities and Communities,
- Budget execution of Semi-Government Organisations.