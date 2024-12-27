Cyprus: Racist attack against a 31-year-old man

A racist attack against a 31-year-old man occurred at 2:00 am in Nicosia.

According to the Police, the victim was attacked by a group of 5 to 10 people, who had their faces covered.

The unknown men, after beating him, stole his cell phone, a wallet and his vehicle keys.

Some of the perpetrators also made homophobic and racist comments.

The 31-year-old was taken by a friend to Nicosia General Hospital, where it was found that he had various injuries and bruises.

After receiving first aid, he left for his home.