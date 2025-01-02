Cyprus records boost in October tourism revenues

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €407,9 mn in October 2024, recording an increase of 17,7% as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (€346,5 mn).

For the period of January – October 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.983,8 mn compared to €2.802,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 6,5%.

Expenditure Analysis

The average expenditure per person was €888,47 in October 2024 compared to €812,95 in October 2023, recording an increase of 9,3%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 36,3% of the total tourists in October 2024) spent on average €114,99 per day, while tourists from Poland (the second largest market during the specific month with 8,1% of the total tourists) spent on average €85,41. Tourists from Germany (the third largest market with 7,6%), spent on average €109,22 per day.

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.

Table Country of Usual Residence October 2023 October 2024 Tourist Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Tourist Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Per Person Per Day Per Person Per Day TOTAL 426.272 8,7 812,95 93,44 459.106 8,4 888,47 105,77 Austria 13.924 7,9 1.114,98 141,14 11.010 7,5 969,02 129,20 Belgium 2.273 6,6 592,93 89,84 3.189 7,3 1.102,07 150,97 France 8.535 6,9 580,01 84,06 8.632 7,3 695,03 95,21 Germany 30.178 8,9 949,59 106,70 34.822 8,6 939,26 109,22 Denmark 11.041 7,1 793,83 111,81 9.537 7,4 949,29 128,28 Switzerland 12.114 9,0 1.185,79 131,75 12.274 9,0 1.246,72 138,52 Greece 18.242 6,7 376,10 56,13 17.689 7,4 389,87 52,69 United States 4.001 10,3 831,88 80,77 3.566 14,9 1.442,54 96,81 United Kingdom 154.373 9,8 897,76 91,61 166.588 9,5 1.092,38 114,99 Israel 24.428 5,4 609,89 112,94 24.088 4,9 690,77 140,97 Italy 3.179 5,9 508,08 86,12 3.983 8,0 635,75 79,47 Lebanon 3.454 5,0 734,13 146,83 3.923 u u u Norway 7.592 8,6 930,21 108,16 7.867 9,8 1.128,64 115,17 Netherlands 6.584 7,9 812,26 102,82 9.867 8,5 1.039,24 122,26 Poland 28.649 6,5 562,27 86,50 37.010 7,2 614,94 85,41 Sweden 16.288 8,7 777,32 89,35 18.713 8,8 891,10 101,26 Finland 6.315 7,5 826,44 110,19 6.834 6,6 875,34 132,63 Other Countries 75.102 9,4 782,72 83,27 79.514 7,6 681,92 89,73

u: Data with low reliability.