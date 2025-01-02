Cyprus records boost in October tourism revenues

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €407,9 mn in October 2024, recording an increase of 17,7% as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (€346,5 mn).
For the period of January – October 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.983,8 mn compared to €2.802,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 6,5%.
Expenditure Analysis
The average expenditure per person was €888,47 in October 2024 compared to €812,95 in October 2023, recording an increase of 9,3%.
Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 36,3% of the total tourists in October 2024) spent on average €114,99 per day, while tourists from Poland (the second largest market during the specific month with 8,1% of the total tourists) spent on average €85,41. Tourists from Germany (the third largest market with 7,6%), spent on average €109,22 per day.
Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.
|Table
|
Country of Usual Residence
|October 2023
|October 2024
|Tourist Arrivals
|Average Length of Stay
|Expenditure (€)
|Tourist Arrivals
|Average Length of Stay
|Expenditure (€)
|Per Person
|Per Day
|Per Person
|Per Day
|TOTAL
|426.272
|8,7
|812,95
|93,44
|459.106
|8,4
|888,47
|105,77
|Austria
|13.924
|7,9
|1.114,98
|141,14
|11.010
|7,5
|969,02
|129,20
|Belgium
|2.273
|6,6
|592,93
|89,84
|3.189
|7,3
|1.102,07
|150,97
|France
|8.535
|6,9
|580,01
|84,06
|8.632
|7,3
|695,03
|95,21
|Germany
|30.178
|8,9
|949,59
|106,70
|34.822
|8,6
|939,26
|109,22
|Denmark
|11.041
|7,1
|793,83
|111,81
|9.537
|7,4
|949,29
|128,28
|Switzerland
|12.114
|9,0
|1.185,79
|131,75
|12.274
|9,0
|1.246,72
|138,52
|Greece
|18.242
|6,7
|376,10
|56,13
|17.689
|7,4
|389,87
|52,69
|United States
|4.001
|10,3
|831,88
|80,77
|3.566
|14,9
|1.442,54
|96,81
|United Kingdom
|154.373
|9,8
|897,76
|91,61
|166.588
|9,5
|1.092,38
|114,99
|Israel
|24.428
|5,4
|609,89
|112,94
|24.088
|4,9
|690,77
|140,97
|Italy
|3.179
|5,9
|508,08
|86,12
|3.983
|8,0
|635,75
|79,47
|Lebanon
|3.454
|5,0
|734,13
|146,83
|3.923
|u
|u
|u
|Norway
|7.592
|8,6
|930,21
|108,16
|7.867
|9,8
|1.128,64
|115,17
|Netherlands
|6.584
|7,9
|812,26
|102,82
|9.867
|8,5
|1.039,24
|122,26
|Poland
|28.649
|6,5
|562,27
|86,50
|37.010
|7,2
|614,94
|85,41
|Sweden
|16.288
|8,7
|777,32
|89,35
|18.713
|8,8
|891,10
|101,26
|Finland
|6.315
|7,5
|826,44
|110,19
|6.834
|6,6
|875,34
|132,63
|Other Countries
|75.102
|9,4
|782,72
|83,27
|79.514
|7,6
|681,92
|89,73
u: Data with low reliability.