Cyprus records decrease in price of construction materials

The Price Index of Construction Materials for October 2024 reached 117,18 units (base year 2021=100), recording a decrease of 0,08% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0,13%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3,63%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1,17%) and mineral products (0,45%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-2,12%) and minerals (-0,02%).

For the period January-October 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 1,01% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.