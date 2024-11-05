Cyprus seeks to strengethen relations with Qatar

Cyprus’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Konstantinos Kombos has held a series of meetings in Qatar.

Kombos said during his contacts in Doha, he and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the areas of investment and trade, as well as the situation in Lebanon and Gaza.

On Twitter, Kombos reiterated that they “held a substantial meeting” on strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the fields of investments and trade.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in its statement that Al Thani and Kombos discussed cooperation relations, especially in the fields of investments and trade, and their support and strengthening.