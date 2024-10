Two British women, 20 and 22 years old, have been sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Criminal Court in Larnaca, for illegally importing and possessing 41 kilograms of cannabis.

The two young women arrived at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus on June 19, on a flight from Bangkok via the United Arab Emirates. Officers of the Customs Department proceeded to radiodiagnostic and physical control of their 4 bags, where a total of 70 packages with drugs were detected.