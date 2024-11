A 46-year-old Vietnamese man was sentenced to 41 weeks imprisonment in Dhekelia on November 12 after being found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

He was arrested on August 22 for seriously injuring a female colleague whilst working in a field in the Trachoni – Ypsonas area within the SBAs and was remanded in custody until trial.

The woman, also Vietnamese, suffered a ruptured spleen and broken ribs and was admitted to Limassol Hospital for five days.