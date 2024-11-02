Despite Ukraine, Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by over 15 percent this year

Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by over 15 percent to 26.52 billion cubic meters in the first 10 months this year, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

For the entire year of 2023, the figure amounted to about 28.15 billion cubic meters, said the report.

In the first 10 months this year, Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Western and Central Europe via Ukraine totaled 12.85 billion cubic meters, up by 7 percent year on year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine would not renew its transit agreement with Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Experts said that though a renewal of the transit agreement appears unlikely due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the EU countries could still secure Russian gas through auctions, capacity bookings, and revised gas delivery points.