Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
Dutch evacuation flight from Lebanon lands in Eindhoven

By Famagusta Gazette

The second Dutch evacuation flight from Lebanon landed at an airport in the southeastern city of Eindhoven just before 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Saturday.

Onboard the aircraft were 170 passengers, including more than 100 Dutch nationals. The remaining passengers were citizens from Belgium, France, Austria and Spain, who were evacuated at the request of their respective governments.

The first Dutch evacuation flight had landed in the city with more than 100 Dutch nationals the previous evening.

At this time, no further Dutch repatriation flights from Lebanon are scheduled, according to Dutch media reports.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that several hundred Dutch citizens would be evacuated, warning that the security situation in Lebanon had become increasingly uncertain.

The Dutch government has committed to continuing its efforts to assist those wishing to return to the Netherlands from Lebanon, through military and commercial flights, as well as by cooperating with repatriation flights organized by other countries.

