Rescue teams in Egypt’s Asyut province recovered the bodies of four people on Sunday after a minibus carrying 14 passengers plunged into a canal in the Dayrout district.

Search efforts are ongoing for the remaining missing passengers, while divers and water police are currently involved in the operation, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Egypt has a high rate of traffic accidents. According to the official statistics agency CAPMAS, road accidents in the country claimed 5,861 lives in 2023.