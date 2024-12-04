Erdogan discusses security developments in Syria

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks on Tuesday to discuss security development in Syria and the wider region, according to a statement from al-Sudani’s office.

During the phone call, al-Sudani told Erdogan that Iraq would not stand by in the face of the grave repercussions unfolding in Syria, the statement said.

“Iraq has previously suffered from terrorism and the outcomes of extremist groups controlling areas in Syria, and will not allow such a scenario to be repeated,” Al-Sudani was quoted as saying.

He reaffirmed the importance of respecting Syria’s unity and sovereignty and stressed Iraq’s commitment to exerting all efforts to ensure its own security and that of Syria, it noted.

During the talks, Erdogan emphasized his country’s priority of maintaining stability along its borders and protecting civilians from harm. He said Türkiye attaches importance to Syria’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan called on Syria to “engage in a genuine political process” to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. He added that Türkiye has taken and will continue to take actions in line with its national security interests to thwart the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliates, who are trying to take advantage of the current situation. ■