Ethiopia resumes passenger flights to Monrovia

Ethiopia’s national flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, announced on Saturday the resumption of passenger flights to Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, effective Nov. 30.

The inaugural flight was celebrated in the presence of several high-ranking officials from both Liberia and Ethiopia, along with executives from Ethiopian Airlines, according to a statement released by the airline.

“The resumption of services to Monrovia brings significant benefits, as it not only expands travel options for passengers but also plays a vital role in promoting economic integration between Ethiopia and Liberia,” the statement said.

The airline said that the new route aims to facilitate trade, tourism and cultural exchange, contributing to the socioeconomic development of both nations.

“We are pleased to resume our flights to Monrovia, reinforcing our dedication to connecting Africa and promoting intra-African trade,” said Mesfin Tasew, the chief executive officer of the Ethiopian Airlines, as quoted in the statement.

Flights to Monrovia will operate three times a week, providing seamless access to Liberia’s rich cultural and natural attractions, the statement added.

“In line with our vision of providing the best travel experience, we believe that our presence in Liberia will enhance opportunities for business and tourism, thus driving mutual growth,” Tasew said. ■