EU to reopen embassy in Syria

The EU will engage with Syria’s new leadership and restore its diplomatic presence, say EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas and EU President Ursula Von der Leyen.

The EU delegation in Damascus, which functions as an embassy, ​​has never been officially closed, but during the civil war there has been no ambassador at the office.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who was in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday, says that the EU wants to strengthen direct contact with Syria’s new leaders after the fall of the Assad regime.

HTS is the group that dominates the rebel alliance that took Damascus just over a week ago.