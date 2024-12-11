Father and stepmother convicted of murdering 10-year-old in England

The father and stepmother of ten-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead in her home in England last year, have been found guilty of murdering her.

The 42-year-old father and his 30-year-old wife were charged with murder after Sara was found dead by police under a blanket in a bunk bed in the house she lived in. She had dozens of injuries to her body, including extensive bruises, burns and fractures.

The father’s 29-year-old brother was found guilty by the jury at the Old Bailey court in London on Wednesday of allowing the murder to happen, but not of murder.

The three fled Britain to Pakistan the day after the 10-year-old was believed to have died. They were found by police in Pakistan and arrested on their return to Britain. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Sara was found after her father called the police from Pakistan and said he had “legally punished her, and she died.”