FC Barcelona have the chance to move nine points clear of Real Madrid, whose weekend game has been postponed because of the floods in the east of Spain, when they entertain city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

Barcelona go into the game with their morale sky-high after their 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend and after a rare midweek without a match, which has allowed coach Hansi Flick to spend the week on the training ground with his players.

Although Barca are still without the long-term injured trio of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are now available, with De Jong showing his importance when he played the second half in the ‘Clasico’.

Gavi also demonstrated his combative spirit in the closing minutes of that game, where summer signing Dani Olmo also impressed in a brief cameo after overcoming a hamstring problem that has kept him out of action for over a month.

The ‘Clasico’ also gave goalkeeper Inaki Pena the chance to gain confidence with a series of impressive saves. Pena’s ability to play for a big club has been questioned since Ter Stegen’s knee injury, with the club signing veteran Wojciech Szczesny to provide extra cover. However, Pena’s display in Madrid means he is likely to remain first choice, at least in the short term.

Espanyol make the short trip across Barcelona in the middle of a crisis, which threatens to derail what had been a relatively confident return to La Liga after a season in the second division.

Four defeats in five games have left them just one place above the relegation zone, and although they qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, the fact that they scored three of their goals in a 4-0 win away to sixth-tier San Tirso in the last five minutes shows their struggle for form.

Nevertheless, Barcelona derbies tend to be feisty affairs, and people can expect some meaty challenges on Sunday night as the home side look to take a grip on La Liga, while their rivals look to show they won’t be pushed around by their more powerful neighbors.