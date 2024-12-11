Finland’s updated plan for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear threats

The Finnish Ministry of Defense unveiled an updated national strategy on Wednesday, outlining measures to prepare for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) threats.

Developed by a cross-sectoral team, the updated strategy replaces the previous version from 2017.

The strategy aims to bolster readiness for both accidental and deliberate incidents that could pose risks to individuals, infrastructure and the environment.

The strategy focuses on improving detection, prevention and response capabilities to address evolving risks.

It highlights the increasing likelihood of broad influence operations below the threshold of war, which may be carried out by state actors or individuals, such as terrorists.

The strategy underscores the importance of collaboration between national authorities and international partners, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, to strengthen preparedness. ■