Five athletes injured when avalanche hits a ski resort in Türkiye

Five athletes were injured on Saturday when an avalanche hit a ski resort in Türkiye’s eastern province of Erzurum, the Health Ministry announced.

One of the injured is in critical condition, said the ministry via its social media account.

The incident occurred at Palandoken Ski Resort at 10:22 a.m. local time (0722 GMT) when athletes of the National Judo Team were hiking in an area specialized for extreme sports outside the skiing slopes, according to Erzurum Governor Mustafa Ciftci.

Search and rescue teams, along with medical units, have been dispatched to the area. These teams have taken precautionary measures to ensure safety amid potential risks of further avalanches, local broadcaster NTV reported.