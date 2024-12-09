Five killed in Turkey helicopter crash

Five soldiers were killed and another one critically injured on Monday after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Türkiye’s southwest Isparta province, local media reported.

The province’s governor Abdullah Erin told local broadcaster NTV that Brigadier General Isa Baydilli, also Isparta Army Aviation School commander, was among the casualties.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and firefighters, were immediately dispatched to the scene near a gas station in the Keciborlu district, the state-run TRT reported. ■