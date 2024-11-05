Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) underway

The 16th annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) started here on Monday, with representatives from 50 sovereign funds across 46 countries participating.

The forum, which runs until Wednesday, will host discussions on key investment topics, including energy transition, artificial intelligence, and supply chains, according to the Oman News Agency.

A new board of directors for the IFSWF will also be elected during the forum.

“This meeting is not just a passing occasion, but rather a valuable opportunity to showcase the diverse investment potential in Oman,” said Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, during the opening ceremony.

The Omani minister emphasized Oman’s commitment to strengthening relations with sovereign funds worldwide. ■