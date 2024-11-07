German chancellor fires finance minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the German president to dismiss Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner.

The announcement comes after a meeting of the coalition committee in Berlin.

“I feel compelled to take this step in order to prevent damage to the country,” Scholz said at a press conference, stressing that Germany needs a functional government that can make the necessary decisions for the country.

Last week, an 18-page document signed by the federal minister of finance was leaked to the media.

The document proposed measures including weakened climate regulations and reduced welfare benefits, which run counter to the policies advocated by the parties of Scholz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

Germany’s economy is projected to experience a contraction in 2024, marking the possibility of a second consecutive year of economic decline. Meanwhile, the support ratings of the three governing parties have all experienced a substantial decline relative to their high levels in 2021 and 2022.