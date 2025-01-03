German FM: “New political beginning” between Europe and Syria

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot are currently visiting Syria.

This is the first visit by EU foreign ministers to the country since the coalition led by the HTS Islamist rebels overthrew the brutal regime of al-Assad .

Annalena Baerbock noted on X that everyone knows that Syria has a “rocky road” ahead of it to improve the situation in the country. However, according to Baerbock, her and Barrot’s visit means that a “new political beginning” between Europe and Syria is possible.

Baerbock claims that a new era of cooperation will depend on how equally Syria’s new regime treats its diverse citizens.