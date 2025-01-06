Famagusta Gazette

Greece donates €40,000 to Cyprus missing persons project

By Famagusta Gazette

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) received a financial contribution of €40,000 from the Hellenic Republic on 30 December 2024.

This donation brings Greece’s financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €425,000 since 2006. The funds will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning the remains of missing individuals, bringing to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years.

The CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.

So far, 1,051 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project.

