Greece: Nine earthquakes rattle the northeastern suburbs of Athens

Nine minor earthquakes with the strongest magnitude of 2.7 rattled the northeastern suburbs of the Greek capital on Sunday, said the National Observatory of Athens.

No injuries or damage were reported, but people expressed concern on social media over the unusually increased seismic activity recorded by scientists in the area since Dec. 11.

The National Observatory of Athens has recorded 16 tremors in the area in the past three weeks until Saturday, Athanassios Ganas, research director at the observatory, told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Although Greece is a seismic-prone country and people have become accustomed to the dozens of small and moderate tremors recorded every day, overall the Attica basin is an area of rather low seismicity, Ganas said.

“The fault at the foot of Hymettus Mount is small and as far as we know, according to historical records and recent seismological data, has not been linked to major earthquakes,” Efthymios Lekkas, president of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, told ERT.

“The tremors of recent weeks were below 4 Richter and the continuous seismic activity is rather a positive sign that will gradually fade away in coming weeks,” he added.