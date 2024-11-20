Health minister seeks to avoid strike in Cyprus hospitals

The Minister of Health, Michalis Damianos, will meet Wednesday with all parties involved in a mediating effort to bridge the differences between OKYPY and government doctors in relation to the payment of the financial incentives for 2023.

He emphasized that his goal is to prevent the 48-hour strike, announced by the doctors’ unions in public hospitals and TAEP for November 26 and 27.

Damianos added that strikes are not a solution, but rather burden to the health sector.

“It is necessary”, he stressed, “to reach a holistic solution today and to close this labor issue.”