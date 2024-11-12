Iraq and Iran seek to implement a border security agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji have highlighted the necessity to fully implement a border security agreement signed between the two countries in March last year, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

In a meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi pointed to the “very good” relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas, describing the bilateral security cooperation as very important in their ties.

The Iranian foreign minister hoped that by fully implementing the security agreement, the two countries would ensure sustainable security along the common border.

The Iraqi national security adviser, for his part, presented a report on the progress of the security agreement’s implementation, underlining the Iraqi government’s determination to implement the agreement completely.

Al-Araji emphasized that Iraq and Iran, as two Muslim, brotherly and neighboring countries, had “excellent” bilateral relations thanks to having ensured security and stability along the shared border.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for greater efforts by and synergy among Muslim states to stop as soon as possible Israel’s “war crimes” in the West Asia region and send humanitarian aid to the displaced Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement that includes coordination in protecting the border between the two countries in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on March 19, 2023.

This agreement mainly aims to counter Kurdish factions operating within Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. These Kurdish groups, often accused by Iran of supporting Western or Israeli interests, had previously been targeted by Iranian military strikes.

The deal includes measures to ensure that no armed groups can launch attacks from Iraqi territory into Iran, including relocating those groups to “less accessible” camps in Iraqi Kurdistan.