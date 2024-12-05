Iraqi Airways resumes direct flights from Baghdad to Beirut

Iraqi Airways, the national carrier of Iraq, resumed direct flights from Baghdad to the Lebanese capital Beirut, following a ceasefire between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that two Iraqi Airways flights were operated on Wednesday: one free of charge to transport approximately 150 Lebanese citizens who had been displaced to Iraq during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the other a normal flight.

According to the statement, seven flights will be operated weekly between Baghdad and Beirut, with the number of flights gradually increasing based on demand and circumstances.

On Sept. 27, Iraqi Airways announced the suspension of all flights to and from Beirut until further notice due to the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Nov. 27, intending to end a deadly conflict between Hezbollah and Israel that began on Oct. 8, 2023. The confrontation has been regarded as the bloodiest since the last war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006. ■