Israel Defense Forces destroyed part of UN fence in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a UNIFIL position in Ras Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

“The IDF’s deliberate and direct destruction of clearly identifiable UNIFIL property is a flagrant violation of international law and resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

“We also note with concern the destruction and removal this week of two of the blue barrels that mark the UN-delineated line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel (the Blue Line). Peacekeepers directly observed the IDF removing one of them,” added the statement.

Despite the “unacceptable pressures exerted on the mission through various channels,” UNIFIL said, the peacekeepers will continue to undertake their mandated monitoring and reporting tasks.

In response to UNIFIL’s protest, the IDF denied that any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position.

The IDF has repeatedly demanded that the UNIFIL peacekeepers leave their positions. Five peacekeepers were slightly injured on Thursday in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Sidon, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has been waging an intensive attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah since September. ■