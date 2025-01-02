Israel to intensify military operations in Gaza if hostages not released

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages “soon.”

In a public statement, Gallant said that should Hamas fail to permit the release of Israeli hostages, the group would face “blows of an intensity not seen in Gaza for a long time.” He emphasized that Israel’s military would “escalate and intensify” its efforts against militant strongholds in Gaza until the hostages are freed and Hamas is “eliminated.”

Negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are stalled over key issues, including the continuation of the ceasefire. Hamas seeks to prolong the truce, while Israel insists on the right to resume military action if it perceives a security threat. Another point of contention is Hamas’s demand for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which Israel opposes, asserting the need for a continued military presence to maintain security control.

The Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, resulted in the kidnapping of approximately 250 civilians and soldiers, of whom around 100 are still believed to be held in Gaza. The subsequent Israeli offensive has had a devastating impact on the Gaza Strip, causing mass destruction, widespread hunger and diseases, and resulting in at least 45,540 deaths, according to Gazan health officials. ■