Turkish protest over ongoing Gaza war

Tens of thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, to denounce the ongoing oppression in Gaza and express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Responding to the call of nearly 400 civil defense organizations, demonstrators from various parts of Türkiye converged on the European side of the city on New Year’s Day.

They marched to the iconic Galata Bridge, holding Turkish and Palestinian flags and carrying banners and placards with slogans such as “Stop Genocide in Gaza,” “Where Children Don’t Grow: Gaza,” and “Jerusalem is Under Occupation.”

Stringent security measures were implemented for the demonstration, including road closures and extensive security precautions around the bridge. ■