Palestinian authorities suspended Al Jazeera transmission

Palestinian authorities suspended broadcast operations of Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network in Palestine, citing its failure to meet regulations, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministerial Committee, comprising representatives from the ministries of culture, interior, and telecommunications, “also ordered the temporary suspension of work by all journalists, staff, and associated channels affiliated with Al Jazeera,” WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, the decision was made due to Al Jazeera’s “repeated violations of Palestinian laws and regulations,” as it “stirred division and instability” by “broadcasting inciteful content, spreading misinformation, and interfering in internal Palestinian affairs.”

“The decision will remain in effect until the network resolves its legal status,” it said.

Tensions have escalated recently between Al Jazeera and Fatah, as the network has been covering the clashes between the Palestinian security forces and militants in the West Bank city of Jenin.